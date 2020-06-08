Lori’s Vintage Vault in Urbana has been put up for sale by owner Lori Williams after two years gracing Wood Street with repurposed decor and furniture.
“We have truly put our heart and soul into this building/business,” Williams said. “My husband, grown kids and kids' partner and a very dear friend of ours worked endlessly to make my dream come true. The shutdown of two months has literally set me back especially after being closed a few months over the winter since business was slow.”
Williams purchased the building in November of 2017 and “immediately” started a remodel in December. Her family assisted, mudding walls, scraping and painting, sheetrocking, for seven months. Lori’s Vintage Vault opened in June of 2018 and Williams was pleased with a “wonderful turn out for the opening.”
“I was blown away by the amount of people that came in,” Williams said. “My prior hobby was repurposing old furniture and coming up with home decor items so I expanded it into a full blown job. I love decorating and most of all I love to collect vintage and antique items and incorporate them into home decorating.”
Before making the decision, Williams attempted to qualify for small businesses loans and was unable to qualify due to her circumstance as a new business owner. She noted many other small businesses have struggled due to COVID-19 and decided it was best to find another owner to start their own dream in downtown Urbana.
“I don't really have a preference on what type of business comes in as long as someone tries and maintains the beauty of the building,” Williams said. “There's so many possibilities. It could be a small diner, a retail shop, a bakery, or a coffee shop.
Williams stated the last two years would not have been possible without support from “wonderful people all over” and has no regrets for starting the business.
“The most rewarding thing has been bringing a new business into Urbana and trying to revitalize our downtown,” Williams said. I also have been blessed to have met so many wonderful people from all over. I've definitely made friends for life during my time here.”
Lori’s Vintage Vault will remain open while the building is on sale.