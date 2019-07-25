MAYNARD — Fifteen West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday, July 23, at the Maynard Community Hall. President Steve Kaune led the Pledge of Allegiance and minutes from last meeting were approved.
During the social afternoon, 500 was played with Lowell Cannell and Ray Wehling garnering the top scores. Garnet McKibbin was the hostess for the afternoon.
Next week, will be the monthly potluck at noon. Persons are asked to arrive a little bit early to help set up for the potluck.
West Central Senior Citizens is a social group that invites other seniors looking for something to do on Tuesday afternoons to join them to play 500. They meet at the Maynard Community Hall.