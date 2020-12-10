Feb. 8, 1933 — Dec. 8, 2020
INDEPENDENCE — Lucille Virginia House Wilson died Dec. 8, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1933, to Truman and Dorothy House. She married Lyle Wilson and resided in Independence.
Survivors include: four daughters: Ruth Eiffert, Becky (Rod) Elson, Kay (Kevin) Kiler and Janean Jensen.
Private graveside services will be held at Rowley Cemetery in Rowley Thursday, Dec. 10. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.