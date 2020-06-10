Lucky Wilson

CEDAR RAPIDS: Lucky Thomas Wilson, age 24 passed away in a motorcycle accident on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Lucky’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM at Trevor and Holly Sevey’s home, 917 15th Avenue SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404.
Lucky was born on May 4, 1996 in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2014, then joined the United States Marine Corps several months later. Since Lucky’s journey through the Corps, he had explored many parts of the world and found adventures wherever he landed. His favorite places to be were with his family and his friends. Lucky will be remembered as a smart, quiet, humble, funny, and kind soul, who believed in himself and everyone he loved.
Lucky is survived by his mom Stacey Ruth, and his dad Mike Wilson; his siblings, Holly (Trevor) Sevey, Savanna (Brandon Hall) Wilson, and Angelica Ruth; his grandparents, Tom and Jane Johnson of Vinton; aunt Tracey (Dan) Podhajsky; cousins, Jade and Drake Podhajsky; his best friends, Nick, Joe, and Stuart; and his favorite “littles”, Marcy and Brody Sevey.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com