VINTON – With school starting within the month, parents in the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District received good news regarding the costs of school lunch.
With staff working to determine costs per meals for students and staff, “we recommend that K-12 prices continue to be same from building to building,” Kyle Koeppen, district superintendent, told board members earlier this month.
Koeppen reminded the board that with funding from the government, students will receive lunch for free. “These prices would be for students who may get a second meal or an item that is al a carte,” he explained.
“Technically this is our summer lunch program,” Koeppen said, “but we are able to continue it through the school year.”
Koeppen also shared good news for the district’s preschool program. “We were able to receive a grant from the US Department of Agriculture that will pay for the snacks for our preschools so parents won’t have that snack fee this year,” he explained. “We are looking to see if there is a way we can get that for our Kindergarten classes as well.”
Breakfast for all buildings will be $1.75 for students and $2.10 for adults. A second meal would be $1.75.
Cost for lunch will be $2.85 for students in each building and adult meals will be $4.00. A second lunch can be purchased at $3.00 and individuals wanting just the main dish can get that for $2.25. Individuals milks may be purchased for 40 cents.
“Our nutrition account is at a healthy status,” looking at the financials Koeppen pointed out to board members. The district is able to provide breakfast and lunch at a lower cost than the district is receiving funds from the federal grant. In past years, funding for the school lunch program could be delayed which caused the district to have a low balance in the nutrition account.
During the summer, the district has provided free lunch to students. Meals were served at both the Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary buildings as well as the Garrison library.
In other news:
-Koeppen reminded board members that the school year starts for 1-12 grades Monday, August 23. Kindergarteners will start back the following day, Tuesday, August 24, and preschool will begin Wednesday, August 25.
All teachers will report the week before, August 16, and each of the school buildings will host an open house that week before school for students and parents to drop off supplies, meet teachers and tour the buildings.
-The board approved a motion for the district to contract with New Century FS for the LP gas for the bus fleet. The district will be prepaying the contract for 15,900 gallons at a cost of $24,310.94.