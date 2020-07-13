Center Point-Urbana senior watched as teammate Madi Van Vors formed a relationship and ultimately signed with Central College women's soccer this spring. Now Lutz will join her friend in Pella next year as the Stormin’ Pointers forward/wing verbally committed to the Dutch on Friday.
“I’m excited to be making this decision,” Lutz said. “The way they recruited Madi made me want to consider Central. I really enjoyed meeting the coaches and touring the campus. I’m ready for my future there.”
Lutz was able to tour the facilities currently under renovations and meet current players and made the decision to join Van Vors in 2021. In her last high school season in 2019, Lutz scored 11 goals for second on the team along with five assists for the state-qualifying Stormin Pointers. As a sophomore, she was named a Second Team WaMaC West honoree.
“It was around my last season that I started considering college soccer,” Lutz said. “I told my parents I was interested and we started looking into it. That’s also when Central first started to recruit Madi. She’s one of my good friends and I really enjoy playing soccer with her. I’m excited we’ll get to play another three years together at Central.”
According to Lutz, she’ll play mainly the wing at the level and hopes to advance her technical skills further before stepping on campus in the fall of 2021.
“Basically, I want to work on my touches and how I handle the ball,” Lutz said. “I have quickness and toughness, but I want to get better from a technical aspect.”
Outside of soccer, Lutz is involved in volleyball, previously in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a National Honor Society member. She is the daughter of Mike Lutz and Kari Livengood.