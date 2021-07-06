June 10, 1949 — June 29, 2021
MARSHALLTOWN — Lyle L. Fox, 72, of Marshalltown, formerly of Oelwein, died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, June 29, 2021 at the Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Des Moines.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at The Fayette Opera House, 301 S. Main St. on the edge of downtown in Fayette at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, with Reverend Roland Waterman of the Faith and Family Fellowship Church officiating. There will be a visitation one hour before the funeral, and a luncheon will be provided following the service.
Lyle LeRoy Fox was born June 10, 1949 in Oelwein, the son of Valaird and Jackie Fox. He graduated from the Oelwein High School in 1968. Following graduation, he enlisted into the Army’s Military Police Corps during the Vietnam war. While enlisted in 1970, Lyle returned and married his longtime sweetheart Merle Anderson. After Lyle was discharged from his service obligation he return with Merle to Oelwein to reside for many years. He enrolled and graduated from the Waterloo Barber College in Waterloo. In 1978 they were blessed with a daughter.
Lyle and Merle were members of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oelwein. Lyle was employed by the Oelwein Daily Register for many years. Through the years Lyle also worked various types of odd jobs. Lyle enjoy people he loved talking and visiting with as many people as he could. Lyle was a caregiver. He was devoted to caring for his wife Merle and his daughter Missy.
When his wife Merle needed full-time nursing home care he moved himself to the Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown. Later Merle was able to be close to him during her last days at the care facility at the Veterans Home. Lyle worked various jobs at The Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He enjoyed working at the library there. He also worked for the Times-Republican in Marshalltown. Lyle was a Iowa Hawkeye Fan. He loved many different types of music especially Elvis. He loved to use the computer, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.
Lyle is survived by his daughter: Melissa (Jim) Byerly of Maynard, Two grandchildren: Dana (Travis) Denny of Cedar Rapids and Brady Denny of Maynard, Brother: Terry (Linda) Fox of Milwaukee, WI, Brother-in-law: Donald Wells of Oelwein, Aunt: LouAnn Fox of Oelwein, Uncle: Ralph “Woody” Woodard of Oelwein, His roommate and best friend: Bill Eiler, of Marshalltown, a niece and a nephew and many cousins. Lyle is preceded in death by his wife, both parents, and a brother Larry.
Cards and condolences can be sent to: Missy Byerly, 320 Heizerman St, Maynard, Iowa 50655.