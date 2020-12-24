Mabel Meck

Mabel Frances Boddicker Meck, 101, died on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Meck, from Elizabeth, NJ, whom she married on October 21, 1950, in Frankfurt, Germany; her parents, Joe G. and Mary Frances Brecht Boddicker; her brothers, Clarence, Floyd, Leo, Cyril, Donald and Vernon Boddicker; her sister, Elsie Boddicker Schallau; and two sons-in-law, Martin Revelt and Randall Higgins.
Mabel was born on October 27, 1919, in Newhall, IA. She graduated from Newhall High School in 1936 and from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, IA, in 1938. She worked as an assistant radio editor for the Des Moines Register and Tribune newspaper for 5 years, then served in World War II for 26 months as a Marine Corps Recruiting Sergeant in Albany, NY. After the war, Mabel worked at a brokerage firm in the Chicago Board of Trade Building, and from December 1946 to April 1948 as a teller at the Newhall Bank. Later, she worked for the Army of Occupation in Germany for 3 ½ years.
She always wanted to be a teacher and achieved her goal when her adult children left home by volunteering for 28 years as a tutor with the Prince George’s County, MD, Literacy Council. She successfully helped adult students learn to read and earn their GED, child students pass math classes, and foreign students speak better English.
During recent years, Mabel survived both cancer and a heart attack.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Betty (Roy) Berkheimer of Greensburg, PA; Mary Higgins of Phoenix, AZ; Susan Meck of Rochester, NY; William (Marjorie) Meck of Memphis, TN; Robert (Regina) Meck of South Riding, VA; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends.
Committal of ashes in the St. Patrick’s and St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Watkins, Iowa, will be postponed until a later date.
Condolences may be left online at www.NuWayCremations.com or sent to her daughter, Mary Meck Higgins, 2502 E Villa Rita Dr., Phoenix AZ 85032.
The family suggests that those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Mabel’s honor do so by giving to a favorite charity or having a Mass celebrated in her memory.