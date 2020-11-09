Nov. 8, 2020
POSTVILLE — Madonna Agnes Dundee, 71, of Postville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Postville. There will be a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. before the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Chris Podhajsky as celebrant.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that everyone wear a mask and continue social distancing.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville is helping the family with arrangements.