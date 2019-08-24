Aug. 23, 2019
SUMNER — Mae J. Rappold, 95, of Sumner, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Hillcrest Home, Sumner.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.