Make an Easter sunrise breakfast your new tradition

Holidays seem to bring on reminiscing of past family gatherings, especially in the last year, where many events were made impossible by the pandemic. Easter is no different, and somehow more special than others.
I always thought my mom loved Christmas the best, but now I think there was something really special about Easter for her, too. Yes, they are both religious holidays, but it was more than that. It was the one weekend of the year that we spent at home with her.
I have mentioned before that my father was an only child taken in a tragic accident at the young age of 27. It was devastating not only for my mother to be a young widow, but for my Grandpa and Grandma Ash who lost their beloved son. Getting through the first couple of years was truly difficult and my mom thought enough of her in-laws to share us with them on weekends to help ease their loss as well. It became a standing tradition that on Fridays after Grandpa got off work from the depot, he would stop and pick us up for the weekend.
On Easter weekend, we always stayed home, and Mom would make a great family Easter dinner with everyone invited. We girls were dressed up in matching outfits with white shoes, anklets, gloves and hats, to go with our navy blue dress coats. Mom would go to church with us and we would come home to find colored eggs hidden around the house and yard (if the snow was gone in central Minnesota by then). Those were good memories.
After I married and joined the Hazleton Presbyterian Church, we would have an Easter sunrise breakfast before church. It was always a great brunch with lots of delicious and unique dishes and fresh cinnamon rolls. Those were special times, too. I kind of prefer the brunch to an Easter dinner, because you have all day to work it off!
I have included some great brunch ideas for your family for before Easter services on Sunday or anytime. Brunch recipes are great for supper, too. The Apple Cinnamon Roll Bake has been going around the internet lately and it is everything you hoped it would be! Have a great Easter weekend.
Bacon, Potato, and Egg Casserole
Servings 10
Ingredients:
1 lb. bacon, cut into ½-inch strips
1 yellow onion, diced
1 red bell pepper seeds removed and diced
12 large eggs
1 cup milk
3 cups frozen diced potatoes (thawing not necessary)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese divided
1½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 green onions chopped
Instructions:
Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook until crispy brown. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel lined plate. Roughly chop the bacon and set aside.
Add the onion and red pepper to the skillet and cook over medium heat until tender. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs and whisk in the milk. Stir in the cooked vegetables, potatoes, and 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Set ¾ cup of bacon aside and stir in the rest. Season with salt and pepper.
Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and top remaining cheese and green onions. Bake for 20 minutes so the eggs start to set up. Sprinkle remaining bacon over the top of the casserole and bake an additional 20 to 30 minutes until the eggs are firm and the top is slightly golden brown. Let stand for 10 minutes. Cut into squares and serve warm.