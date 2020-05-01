Making meals and memories together

Well, here it is, one whole month of working from home under my belt, and looks like it will be at least a couple more weeks in the same routine. Some days the silence is almost deafening, except for the gurgle from the never-empty coffeepot. Staying in touch with family and friends has never seemed so important.
I’ve noticed a lot of friends must be going through old boxes of photos, since there are some real gems being posted on Facebook pages. It reminds me of the photos my mom always took of us three girls in matching dresses. Every Christmas in front of the tree, we were carefully seated. By the time I was 10, I quit smiling in the photos because I thought the matching outfits were for babies and I wanted something cool. It’s funny how looking at one photo can bring back so many memories.
The same can be said for favorite family recipes and remembering our moms and grandmothers fixing special dinners. Suddenly we can remember what was in every cupboard, the pattern on the kitchen curtains, the spoon rest on the stove, and the one drawer that always stuck and needed an extra tug to open.
During these times of self-isolation, don’t forget to share those great kitchen memories with your kids while you are teaching them some simple recipes. I’m sure the stories will be passed on for generations.
Here is a recipe that kids can help with. It is delicious chicken and bakes in about 30 minutes.
Italian Hasselback Chicken
This is something new to try instead of the same old baked chicken breasts. Kids may enjoy helping fill the sliced pockets with meat and cheese. If your family is not fond of mushrooms (like me), just leave them out, or substitute with sliced zucchini, eggplant, cauliflower or even potatoes. If you just cook the chicken breasts in the sauce, you could serve with a side of buttered spaghetti noodles and garlic bread.
Ingredients:
1 c sun-dried tomato-pesto sauce (or spaghetti sauce)
1 pkg (8 oz) sliced fresh mushrooms
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
4 slices mozzarella or provolone cheese, cut into strips
10 slices salami, chopped
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Coat bottom of 11x7- or 12x8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with 1 tablespoon from . cup sun-dried tomato-pesto sauce.
2. Arrange 1 pkg (8 oz) sliced fresh mushrooms in single layer in bottom of dish. Coat mushrooms with some of remaining sauce.
3. In tops of 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, make slices from top to almost bottom and 3/4-inch apart to form pockets; be sure not to cut all the way through. Spread 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of sauce over each chicken breast half, making sure to also coat inside of pockets.
4. Fill pockets with strips cut from 4 slices mozzarella or provolone cheese and 10 slices salami, chopped. Place chicken over mushrooms in dish. Coat tops of chicken with remaining sauce.
5. Bake 30 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into chicken (not into filling) reads 165°F.