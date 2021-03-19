Newspaper Friends,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we have had another little taste of winter (yes, I am writing this article on Monday, March 15th in the midst of latest snow event!).
When my family and I moved to Oelwein in 2017, my son and I came to town from North Dakota one day before our stuff was placed in our new house. While we were here that afternoon, my son went to a football camp at the school. I still had one opportunity to remain anonymous, so I just sat and listened to a couple of conversations between the parents.
There were several conversations happening. Some people were discussing the upcoming school year. Others were talking about the football season that was approaching. Still others were talking about trying to find a new home.
One interaction caught my attention. That conversation involved someone talking about the congregations that were in the community. A person in that discussion said, “There are too many churches in Oelwein. Why are they here?”
As a pastor who was coming into this community, this caught my attention for obvious reasons. I wanted to find out more about what this person was saying and thinking. I also wanted to find out how we, as churches, could do more than just exist in this place. How could we be of value in this community?
Fast-forward three years, and the answer came to me (yes, I am a slow learner). During a recent prayer/meditation session, I prayed to God to help me see what we were missing. How could the church make a difference in this community and in the world outside of Oelwein?
The answer came to me. I realized that we tend to see churches and their leaders as being separate from the rest of the community. We tend to think these are outside organizations that are trying hard to affect and impact the organizations on the inside. As we do so, we tend to come across as being against what is happening in this place.
What could happen if we changed this perspective? What could happen if the churches were seen as part of the community and as partners with the other organizations that exist in this place. Through some prayerful and careful consideration, it became clear that good partnerships have people who each do their part in the relationship. When these parties work together, their relationship has an impact on the stakeholders who are affected by the work the partnership seeks to do.
This means the Body of Christ that has been placed in Oelwein needs to do what God is calling it to do in this community to be in partnership with the other organizations. What does the Church do well in this place? What can the Church do better in this place?
In Oelwein, the Church does what it does everywhere else. The Church gathers the faithful for worship. It also brings people together for special events in people’s lives such as Baptism, Confirmation, weddings, and funerals. The Church also shares the resources God has given to it to support the organizations in the community. We see these things happening.
What could the church do better to make this partnership stronger? The Church can do what God has called the Church to do. The Church can pray for our partners. The Church can place the other organizations in this community in God’s hands in thanksgiving and in intercession. There is no greater gift the Church can give to someone or to a group than to place them in the hands of faithful God who answers each and every one of our prayers.
When the Church does its part in its partnership with other organizations, the partnerships is strengthened. This strengthened partnership can have profound impacts on the lives of the people who live, learn, and work in this community. The community is made better because of these partnerships. It is no longer the Church on the outside, and the other organizations on the inside. It is all of us working together to do what God is calling us to at this time in this place.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh