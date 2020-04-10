During this time of sheltering at home, I don’t know about others, but I find myself scrolling through Facebook posts more and more. I must be searching for virtual companionship while living vicariously through my friends’ photos and videos.
Working from home is actually great. I don’t have to fuss over what to wear, since no one is going to see me, and I have found a new purpose for my dining room table, since it will not be the center for Easter dinner this year. These days it is my city editor command center, with laptop, long charger cord, reporter notebooks here and there, coaster for the bottomless mug of coffee, iPhone and my backup iPad. Like everyone else, I’m living a “new normal” version of my life — at least for the rest of the month. In all this breakup of my regular routine I have discovered two things about myself — I can still adapt to change, and I have the most uncomfortable dining room chairs on the planet.
Another thing I have discovered is that a pot of chili will feed me for the better part of a week. But that’s OK, since I don’t mind reheating leftovers, especially chili, which is more flavorful the second day. Some days, cooking time resembles “welcome to the improv.” I just work with what is in the fridge and cupboard as much as possible to keep from mingling in the grocery store too often. Sunday, I scrambled some ground pork, chopped onion, and broccoli slaw together in a Dutch oven, sprinkled a packet of white chicken chili mix over it and poured in a 32 oz. carton of chicken broth. A lone can of chickpeas was drained and added, too. I let it simmer for about 45 minutes so the slaw would soften before ladling some into a bowl with a few crackers. It was surprisingly delicious! My Grandma Ash would probably have called it beggar’s soup.
I’m starting to see the back wall of my food cupboard in a few places, but that’s a good thing. Too often, I discover items after their expiration date, and they end up in the garbage. Wasting food would have led to a lecture on starving kids in Africa when I was growing up. If I end up getting a stimulus check from the government, I think I will use some of it to help the local food bank, which has been extra busy during this pandemic. Those shelves are always in need of restocking. And I may invest in some new dining chairs.
Stay safe and healthy and hope you enjoy the recipes this week.
Spicy Cabbage Roll Casserole
Cook time: 2 Hr. Prep time: 10 Min.
Ingredients:
1 medium head of cabbage shredded
1 large onion chopped
1 medium bell pepper chopped
1 can Rotel tomatoes, 10 oz.
2 cans tomato sauce, 8 oz. each
2 lb. ground beef
5-6 c cooked rice
1 can water (use tomato sauce can), if needed
salt and pepper, to taste
A couple of dashes of a favorite hot sauce, if desired.
Directions:
1. Prep: Shred cabbage. Chop onions and bell pepper. Cook rice.
2. In a large Dutch oven, add ground beef, onion, bell pepper and Rotel tomatoes and cook until the meat is no longer pink.
3. Then add cabbage and tomato sauces. Allow to cook until cabbage is almost translucent and soft.
4. If the dish needs water, add it so it stays juicy for rice. One 8 oz can of water is usually enough.
5. Add rice one cup at a time until you feel it’s enough. Salt and pepper to taste.
6. Mix well. It is so tasty! At this point you could spread the mixture in a 9x13 sprayed baking dish and add a cup of Mexican blend shredded cheese over the top and bake for about 15-20 minutes until cheese melts. However, the casserole is great served right out of the Dutch oven without the cheese, depending on individual tastes.