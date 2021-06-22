A court-system bogged down by COVID-19 precautions proved advantageous for an Oelwein man accused of holding a machete to a woman’s neck during a 2019 domestic assault.
James Uluaki Wright, 46, with the help of two daughters and an ex-wife, convinced Fayette County Judge Richard Stochl on Monday that he had changed his life significantly since the assault and deserved another chance.
None of the three women were the person assaulted with the machete.
County Attorney Wayne Saur pointed out that Wright has a “lengthy criminal history” filled with violence against others.
“This crime merits prison,” Saur said.
Wright pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse assault as part of an agreement with prosecution. A Class D felony of going armed with intent was to be dismissed.
Stochl said that he recognized a change in Wright, who he had seen before him the many times in the past. So, he placed Wright on two years of supervised probation, during which he is required to successfully complete the Iowa domestic abuse program.
Wright received a suspended prison sentence of up to two years, with credit for time served, and a suspended $625 fine.
Stochl told Wright that had the sentencing come along last year and change was lacking, he would have had “no qualms” at sending him to prison.
The case had dragged on for a year and a half partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing court delays. In that time, Wright’s attorney, Cory R. Gonzales, of Strawberry Point, made a failed attempt to convinced the court that Wright would not be able to get a fair trial in Fayette County because of his Pacific Islander ethnicity and the lack of potential jurors of that race.
At Monday’s hearing, one of Wright’s daughter spoke on his behalf, urging the judge to not send him to prison. In addition, the judge received letters by Wright’s ex-wife and another daughter asking for leniency. All three referenced that he is the sole caretaker for his 14-year-old son and he had made himself a better person.
Wright also asked the judge to not send him to prison, saying that if he messed up on probation he would welcome being “burned” with twice the punishment he faced this time.
“I’m sorry I can’t change the past but I can change the future,” Wright said. “That’s all anyone can do.”
He also said “I’m sorry any of this happened.”
Gonzales noted that Wright had no issues — violent or otherwise — while he was on pre-trial release. He also advised putting him on probation would allow him to continue the progress he has made.
Saur filed a motion after the hearing to extend the no contact order against Wright to protect the victim of the machete assault.