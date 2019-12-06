Up to 2,800 gallons of manure leaned into the Turkey River southwest of Cresco, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced in a news release on Friday.
DNR responded to the manure spill late Thursday afternoon and reports that a manure hose broke during land application. Gary Sovereign of JBS Farms stopped the flow by driving his tractor onto the hose, and then reported the spill to DNR.
The news release says that Sovereign and staff from Howard County Conservation Board checked the Turkey River for dead fish Thursday evening, and then DNR staff checked it again Friday morning at many locations. They found no dead fish or obvious water quality issues.
High flow levels and cold water temperatures likely provided some water quality protection, the release says.
The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.
Not including this spill, the DNR has recorded 35 manure releases across the state so far this year. Six of the incidents
have involved land application.
Last year, the DNR recorded 27 total incidents, four of which were land application.