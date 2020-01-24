Maple Banana Cake

Ingredients:
1½ sticks unsalted butter - room temp
3 eggs room temp
1 c. sugar
3 medium, mashed over-ripe bananas
2 ⅔ c. all-purpose flower
1 ½ tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
¾ c. buttermilk
½ c. water
1 tsp. maple extract
- If you don’t have buttermilk on hand, add ¾ T lemon juice or white vinegar to ¾ c. milk and let stand 10 minutes.
Maple Cream Cheese Frosting
8 oz. cream cheese - room temp
½ stick butter - room temp
½ tsp. maple extract
1-2 Tbl. of milk
2 ½ c. powdered sugar
½ c. roughly chopped pecans
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Prepare 9x13 baking pan with Baker’s Joy or butter and flour.
Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and set aside.
In a mixing bowl beat together the butter and sugar until fluffy.
Add one egg at a time beating well.
Add one cup of the flour mixture and beat together.
Add a little buttermilk and alternate flour, buttermilk and water.
Add maple extract and blend well.
Once everything is blended well, pour in prepared pan.
Bake for 35 minutes. Let cool completely.
Mix together the Maple Cream Cheese Frosting - This is not a stiff frosting.
Spread over cake and sprinkle with pecans.