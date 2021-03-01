The month of February was a busy one for the Music Department here at Benton Community High School. Show choir season was in full swing and the concert and jazz bands both held performances. As the department transitions to the month of March, the focus temporarily shifts to a different type of event: solo and small ensemble festival.
Preparation of a solo or small chamber ensemble is often one of the best ways for a student to grow in their individual musicianship. Participation in this festival is optional for high school students, and shows great motivation and dedication by those who have chosen to prepare these performances.
This year, the Iowa High School Music Association announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there would not be any in-person performances of the typical State Solo & Small Ensemble Festival. Instead, schools would be asked to record each event on video, and upload to an online scoring program that would be used by adjudicators to give virtual feedback and ratings. At BCHS, students will still have the opportunity to perform in-person for friends and family on the originally scheduled date for the festival, March 27th. These performances will be recorded for submission to the virtual State Festival.
BCHS will be submitting nearly 35 instrumental and 35 vocal performances for this year’s virtual festival. There are a wide variety of events participating, including solos on eleven different instruments, vocal solos, duets, trios, a madrigal choir, and flute, clarinet, saxophone, low wind, and percussion ensembles. Students will receive feedback, along with a divisional rating, from an adjudicator around April 10th. These ratings are determined on a scoring system of 35 total points for a solo, or 40 points for an ensemble. Students are evaluated on their tone quality, intonation, rhythmic accuracy, technique, dynamic contrast, accuracy of articulation (or diction for vocalists), and the professionalism of their performance. Performances receiving at least 32 points for a solo and 36 for an ensemble are awarded a Superior, or Division I, rating. An Excellent, or Division II rating, requires a score of 26 for a solo or 30 for an ensemble.
We wish all of our musicians the best of luck as they continue to work through this process and get ready for their performances at the end of March!