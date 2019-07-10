July 8, 1922 — July 5, 2019
INDEPENDENCE — Marcia Jean (Smith) Stoneman, 96, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. She was born July 8, 1922 to Rolland Ross and Donna Margaret (Ferrin) Smith of Winthrop. Following her marriage to Maurice “Stoney” Paul Stoneman Nov. 15, 1942, in Independence, she taught kindergarten through fourth grade in the two-room country school in Otterville for two years. She and Maurice were married for 58 years and had four children. Survivors: 2 sons, a son-in-law, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, and many friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence with the Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call for visitation one hour before services Friday at the church.
A memorial fund has been established. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.