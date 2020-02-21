Mardi Gras Bread

Cook time: 1 hr. prep time: 25 min. serves: 20 makes 2 loaves
Ingredients:
1¼ c cooking oil
2 c sugar
2 eggs
2 c shredded carrots
1-8oz can crushed pineapple (not drained)
3 c all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
3 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
1 c chopped pecans or walnuts
Directions:
Grease and flour 2 loaf pans.
1. Beat oil, sugar and eggs well. Add in carrots and pineapple well. Sift dry ingredients and add to other mixture. Add vanilla and nuts.
2. Divide batter between the two pans and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until a tester comes out clean. Best served with honey butter: 1 stick of really soft butter with a ¼ cup of honey mixed well.