Like a lot of grownups, I didn’t know I liked spicy or some ethnic foods until I was an adult. Being Mardi Gras time reminded me that I like some of the Cajun-spiced dishes that are especially popular for the “Fat Tuesday” celebration.
Jambalaya immediately came to mind, with its spicy Italian sausage, wonderful whole shrimp, and plump rice that soaked up all the seasoning flavors and tomato juice. It is one delicious and filling bowl of Louisiana hospitality.
Those who are not a fan of or have an allergy to shellfish, can substitute chicken for the shrimp and the dish is just as delicious.
Another favorite dish is red beans and rice. You can fire the beans up or down depending on your taste buds. Andouille, a spicy sausage, is great cooked in with the beans, or if you prefer to stay with a vegetarian style, skip the meat and use vegetable broth. Serve with hot sauce.
King cake is definitely a Mardi Gras tradition. The recipe I am using takes some short cuts but will still be a delicious sweet treat to celebrate the day.
Happy Mardi Gras as we prepare for the Lenten season of sacrifice that begins on Ash Wednesday.
Jambalaya
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 lb. hot Italian sausage
1 can diced tomatoes with juice
1 large onion, chopped
1 large green bell pepper, chopped
3 ribs of celery, chopped
3 c chicken stock
2 c uncooked white rice
3 bay leaves
2 tsp parsley flakes
2 tsp Cajun seasoning
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 lb. cooked shrimp without tails
Directions:
1. Slice Italian sausage into bite-sized coins. Sauté the sliced sausage in a large pot with a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat until browned.
2. Add the diced onion, bell pepper and celery. Sauté until onion is translucent. Next add the can of diced tomatoes with juice from the can. Then add the parsley flakes, Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper. Cook approximately 5 minutes or until onion is tender.
3. Stir in the chicken stock and bay leaves. Add the rice. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until rice is done. Add the cooked shrimp and stir until shrimp is heated through before serving.