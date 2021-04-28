Margarita Chicken Legs

Ingredients:

12 chicken legs

1½ c margarita mix

2 tbl honey

2 tbl ginger ( grated)

3 tbl lime juice ( concentrate)

1 ¹/8 tsp kosher salt

1¼ tsp cayenne pepper

GLAZE:

2 tbl honey

2 tbl lime juice (concentrate)

Directions:

1. In a large ziploc bag add everything except chicken pieces and mix well, add chicken pieces and coat well, place in fridge for 4-6 hours if possible.

2. Place in baking dish and bake 25 minutes or until done, the last 5 minutes mix the glaze and brush on chicken. This can also be grilled if you prefer.