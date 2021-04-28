Margarita Chicken Legs

Ingredients:
12 chicken legs
1½ c margarita mix
2 tbl honey
2 tbl ginger ( grated)
3 tbl lime juice ( concentrate)
1 ¹/8 tsp kosher salt
1¼ tsp cayenne pepper
GLAZE:
2 tbl honey
2 tbl lime juice (concentrate)
Directions:
1. In a large ziploc bag add everything except chicken pieces and mix well, add chicken pieces and coat well, place in fridge for 4-6 hours if possible.
2. Place in baking dish and bake 25 minutes or until done, the last 5 minutes mix the glaze and brush on chicken. This can also be grilled if you prefer.