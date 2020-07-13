Jan. 30, 1939 — July 11, 2020
OELWEIN — Marian M. Ohl, 81, of Oelwein, died on Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Marian Martha Gilson was born on Jan. 30, 1939 in Independence, the daughter of Harold Alphonzo & Grace Emma (Andrews) Gilson. She graduated from Lamont High School in the class of 1957. Marian was married to Walter Kenneth “Pickles” Ohl on April 25, 1964 at the First Christian Church in Oelwein. Marian was a homemaker and worked at several area businesses including Kmart where she worked for 15 years.
Marian was a member of the Christ United Presbyterian Church and the Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye sports fan. In earlier years, she enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events. She later enjoyed watching college and professional sports on television and tending to her flower gardens. She enjoyed traveling to visit her family.
Marian is survived by her five sons: Ken (Cindy) Ohl of Willmar, Minnesota; Guy Ohl (Gina Zaro) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Todd Ohl of Mounds View, Minnesota; Jeremy (Amy) Ohl of Sumter, South Carolina and Donald (Elaine) McGraw of Hazleton; a step-daughter: Kathy Collins of Cedar Rapids; 7 grandchildren; Several great grandchildren; a sister: Carolyn Maguire of Oelwein; a sister-in-law: Linda Gilson of Lamont and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband on July 10, 2002; brother: James Gilson and son-in-law: John Collins.