VINTON: Marilyn K. Silker, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at University Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) Vinton, with Rev. Kurt Brubaker officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM also at the funeral home on Monday. A memorial fund has been established.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, face coverings will be worn for visitation and the funeral service.
