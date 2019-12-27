May 31, 1926 — Dec. 23, 2019
STANLEY — Marjorie J. Soules, 93, of Stanley passed away on Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley with Pastor Phil Rownd officiating.
Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
A Memorial Fund has been established for Stanley Union Church.
Marjorie Jane Halford was born on May 31, 1926 in Winthrop, the daughter of Roy Ralph & Noi Mildred (Hayes) Halford. She grew up in the Winthrop area and graduated from Winthrop High School in the class of 1943. Marjorie attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls from 1943-1944. Due to a tragedy at home, she left school to help raise a niece whose mother passed away during childbirth.
On Feb. 3, 1946, Marjorie was united in marriage to Richard LaVern Soules at Kiene Congregational Church, Kiene, Iowa. The next day, Richard was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Force. She would spend the first portion of their marriage in support of her husband as he served their county. The couple always proudly flew the American Flag in their front yard. They enjoyed 61 years of devotement to each other before Dick passed away in December of 2007.
Faith, family, and friends were central to Marjorie’s life. She was a dedicated member of the Stanley Union Church, where she loved to worship and be in community with others. She immersed herself in God’s word, reading her Bible and devotions daily. Marjorie was a dutiful volunteer, loving others for the sake of spreading compassion and love. She served on numerous church committees, taught Sunday School and Bible School, and put-on monthly programs at the Oelwein Health Care Center with other close friends. She was a weekly volunteer at Wings Park School and was honored as the Volunteer of the Year. Her empathy and grace to others continued through the years with visits on her own to the Oelwein Health Care Center to deliver devotions, prayers, and special treats for both the patients and the workers.
To her friends, she was a pal and confidant, affectionately known as “The Hallmark Lady,” sending hundreds of cards each year with inspiring quotes on the envelopes to greet, laugh, celebrate, or console. In her later years, her letters included 140 adult coloring pages sent to friends and family to brighten their days. Her favorite color was purple. Friendships were nurtured with laughs and love through the years with famous New Year Eve gatherings, game nights, and breakfasts with The Three Musketeers. On May 1, if your doorbell ever rang, you might be surprised with her May Day baskets, an annual tradition to spread spring cheer.
Marjorie’s greatest joy was her family. She celebrated her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren every day of her life, being their greatest fan. Her front door was always open, ready for a visit, a good conversation, and a festive “wootie woo.” Her love was shown in countless ways, including her home-cooked meals, her homemade dinner and cinnamon rolls, and homemade chicken and noodles. With her grandchildren, she always had time to play a game, cheer at their sporting events, or make one of their favorite meals. When games for her grandchildren dwindled, her cheering continued with her beloved Hawkeyes and Cubbies.
Marjorie is survived by her three daughters: Linda (Ken) Meyer of Oelwein, Penni (Kenny) Leonard of Elkader and Julianne (Charlie) Mason of Marquette; son: Jeff (Michelle) Soules of Stanley; 10 grandchildren: Jamie (Dan) Frye, Michael Meyer, Justin (Courtney) Leonard, Nick (Bobbi) Soules, Kelly (Chad) Krnac, Carmen (Dustin) Pailing, Dillon (Jenn) Recker, CJ Mason, Cody Mason, Taylor Soules, and many great-grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Dick H. Soules, brothers: Nelson, Arnold and Harlan Halford and her sister: Mildred Freebern.
As her favorite Bible verse filled her heart with courage, may it revitalize ours. Isaiah 40:31 “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”