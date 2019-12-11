Wednesday, Dec. 11
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is Salisbury steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Early Dismissal Games, Etc. (EDGE)
INDEPENDENCE – It’s early dismissal time at school, and we can’t wait to have fun at the Independence Public Library! From 2 to 3:30 p.m., it’s all aboard for a ride on the Polar Express! During your special trip enjoy fun activities including crafts, hot cocoa, clips from the book and movie, and maybe even a prize! This special, holiday-version of the EDGE brings a Christmas classic alive for kids in grades K-6. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Early Closure at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The library will be closing early on Wednesday, December 11, at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Bake Sale at Senior Center
INDEPENDENCE – Stock up on sweet treats for the holidays at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This bake sale – featuring cookies, candies, breads, pies, and much more – is a fundraiser to help support the center. There will also be a raffle and grab bags – tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – Babies up to 2 years of age and their parent/caregiver are welcome to join in at the Independence Public Library for 20 minutes filled with rhyme, reading, and rhythm beginning at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday morning. Movin’ & Groovin’ will follow at 9:50 to help stimulate the children’s minds and bodies. Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers follows immediately at 10:10 AM. This week’s theme is The Gingerbread Man.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will be having a brunch at the Independence Senior Center on Thursday, December 12, at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $10. The special feature will be “Expressions of the Table” dining and social graces. Music will be by the kids from St. John School. The speaker is Dorothy Smith from Moline, Illinois. Her talk is “It’s Christmas – Let’s Celebrate.” In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Dorothy brings out true Christmas beauty with humor and honesty. We are not a club. We have monthly events to which all women are invited. Come and bring a friend. For reservations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. They will be grilling steaks and start supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Dec. 13
Ho! Ho! Holiday Fun with Santa
INDEPENDENCE – Join the holiday fun at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m.! Children will enjoy making crafts, touring Lee Mansion, and visiting Santa Claus. They will also receive a special gift! Come join us for this free event!
Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – Bingo is held every second Friday at the 4-H Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Bingo packets include 10 game sheets for $10. There is a 75 percent payout.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast EARLY (due to hunting season) from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on the Saturday, December 14. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door. The Urbana Legion Auxiliary Annual Cookie Walk will also be 6:30 to 11 a.m. for $5 per dozen. Some cookies with an international flavor, arrive early for the best selection.
Just For Kids Holiday Store
INDEPENDENCE – Come to the Falcon Civic Center between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the 22nd annual Just For Kids Holiday Store. This special event is a day for children of ALL AGES to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family and friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for between $ .50 and $5 each to the children. If you are interested, would like to volunteer or donate wrapping supplies, or would like more details, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Merry Mixers Square Dance Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club hosts dancing on the second and fourth Saturday nights of the month at East Elementary School Gym from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. This week’s caller is Gary Smith of Waverly. This is the Merry Christmas dance!
Sunday, Dec. 15
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered on storytelling in worlds of swords and sorcery. Teens ages 12-17 work together solving puzzles and combatting monsters while exploring a dark dungeon, a ruined castle, or a lava-filled cavern. The event is held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Snacks are provided, and registration is required.
Monday, Dec. 16
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library’s book club for discussion of this month’s book, The Christmas Train by David Baldacci. It’s a journey of rude awakenings, thrilling adventures, and holiday magic. You can’t beat the camaraderie and conversation. Come join us!
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Wood Carving Class
INDEPENDENCE – A wood carving session/class meets on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Sponsored by Steve Russell and Paul Beyer, this is for experienced carvers AND beginners. See what others are working and how to finish a variety of projects. Discover if this is the hobby for you.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop Wednesday special this week is grilled steak. The hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. A non-profit run by volunteers, they serve rolls in the morning and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. They also offer takeout. Call 563-924-2367.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – This week’s theme is ‘Tis the Season.
Foto Friends
INDEPENDENCE – Foto Friends will meet at 7 p.m. at Prairie Hills Senior Living in the East Library. The assignments for pictures are “Cars” and “City Lights.” Visitors are always welcome. Enjoy a helpful lesson by one of the members. There are no dues to join. Call 319-334-3773 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast in Urbana
URBANA – American Legion Unit 264, 204 W Wood Street (I-380 exit 41), Urbana, is serving breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month – including biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, eggs, etc. A free-will donation is accepted at the door.
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1{sup}st{/sup} Street West. Doors 9 to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last). All school property regulations will be followed. Bring your ID to sign in and bags or boxes to pack your food. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall from 9:20 to 11 a.m. Questions may be directed to the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25
Christmas Hours at IPL
INDEPENDENCE – The library will close at 1 p.m. for Christmas Eve and be closed all day on Christmas Day. Normal hours resume on Thursday, December 26.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Wednesday, Dec. 25{/span}
Common Grounds
LAMONT – The Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be closed Christmas Day.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Thursday, Dec. 26{/span}
Rhyme/Story Time/Moving’ & Groovin’
INDEPENDENCE – This week, Vonnie will be reading Merry Christmas!{div}{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Dec. 27{/span}
Krampus March Minecraft
INDEPENDENCE – From 5 to 8 p.m., be a part of the game that captured the world’s imagination and problem-solving skills: Minecraft! In this holiday edition, visit the massive, snowy mountain that looms over Frostcent Village. Try to save the village from the winter demon Krampus and his mischievous cronies. Best for kids 12-17 years old. Come join us! Registration is required.{/div}