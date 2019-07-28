Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1A Champion – Ben Gibson
Reserve Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1A Champion – Brooks Ingels
Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1B Champion – Lily Holthaus
Reserve Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1B Champion – Lane Converse
Light Weight Individual Derby Champion – Lily Holthaus
Reserve Light Weight Individual Derby Champion – Ben Gibson
Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1C Champion – Olivia Massman
Reserve Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1C Champion – Kale Butikofer
Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1D Champion – Cooper Ingels
Reserve Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1D Champion – Cooper Ingels
Heavy Weight Derby Champion – Olivia Massman
Reserve Heavy Weight Derby Champion – Cooper Ingels
Grand Champion Individual Derby – Olivia Massman
Reserve Grade Champion Individual Derby – Lily Holthaus
Light Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Ben Gibson
Reserve Light Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Davis Van Sickle
Heavy Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Cooper Ingels
Reserve Heavy Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Lane Converse
Grand Champion Pen of Two Derby – Cooper Ingels
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Derby – Ben Gibson
Individual Rate of Gain Champion – Layne Kleppe
Reserve Individual Rate of Gain Champion – Olivia Kleppe
Pen of Two Rate of Gain Champion – Layne Kleppe
Reserve Pen of Two Rate of Gain Champion – Olivia Kleppe
Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3A Champion – Samuel Chensvold
Reserve Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3A Champion – Samuel Chensvold
Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3B Champion – Brooks Ingels
Reserve Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3B Champion – Cooper Ingels
Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3C Champion – Olivia Massman
Reserve Market Hogs- Barrows Class 3C Champion – Cooper Ingels
Market Hogs – Barrow Champion – Olivia Massman
Reserve Market Hogs – Barrow Champion – Samuel Chensvold
Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3D Champion – Austin Miller
Reserve Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3D Champion – Kennadi Butikofer
Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3E Champion – Lane Converse
Reserve Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3E Champion – Alexis Scholbrock
Market Hogs – Gilt Champion – Lane Converse
Reserve Market Hogs – Gilt Champion – Alexis Scholbrock
Grand Champion Individual Market Hog – Olivia Massman
Reserve Grand Champion Individual Market Hog – Lane Converse
Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4A Champion – Samuel Chensvold
Reserve Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4A Champion – Lane Converse
Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4B Champion – Cooper Ingels
Reserve Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4B Champion – Davis Van Sickle
Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Hog Champion – Samuel Chensvold
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Hog Champion – Cooper Ingels
Grand Champion Commercial Gilt – Alexis Scholbrock
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt – Lily Holthaus
Senior Showmanship – Olivia Massman
Reserve Senior Showmanship – Austin Miller
Intermediate Showmanship – Ben Gibson
Reserve Intermediate Showmanship – Lane Converse
Junior Showmanship – Lily Holthaus
Reserve Junior Showmanship – Samuel Chensvold