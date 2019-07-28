Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1A Champion – Ben Gibson

Reserve Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1A Champion – Brooks Ingels

Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1B Champion – Lily Holthaus

Reserve Light Weight Individual Derby Class 1B Champion – Lane Converse

Light Weight Individual Derby Champion – Lily Holthaus

Reserve Light Weight Individual Derby Champion – Ben Gibson

Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1C Champion – Olivia Massman

Reserve Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1C Champion – Kale Butikofer

Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1D Champion – Cooper Ingels

Reserve Heavy Weight Individual Derby Class 1D Champion – Cooper Ingels

Heavy Weight Derby Champion – Olivia Massman

Reserve Heavy Weight Derby Champion – Cooper Ingels

Grand Champion Individual Derby – Olivia Massman

Reserve Grade Champion Individual Derby – Lily Holthaus

Light Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Ben Gibson

Reserve Light Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Davis Van Sickle

Heavy Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Cooper Ingels

Reserve Heavy Weight Champion Pen of Two Derby – Lane Converse

Grand Champion Pen of Two Derby – Cooper Ingels

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Derby – Ben Gibson

Individual Rate of Gain Champion – Layne Kleppe

Reserve Individual Rate of Gain Champion – Olivia Kleppe

Pen of Two Rate of Gain Champion – Layne Kleppe

Reserve Pen of Two Rate of Gain Champion – Olivia Kleppe

Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3A Champion – Samuel Chensvold

Reserve Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3A Champion – Samuel Chensvold

Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3B Champion – Brooks Ingels

Reserve Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3B Champion – Cooper Ingels

Market Hogs – Barrows Class 3C Champion – Olivia Massman

Reserve Market Hogs- Barrows Class 3C Champion – Cooper Ingels

Market Hogs – Barrow Champion – Olivia Massman

Reserve Market Hogs – Barrow Champion – Samuel Chensvold

Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3D Champion – Austin Miller

Reserve Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3D Champion – Kennadi Butikofer

Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3E Champion – Lane Converse

Reserve Market Hogs – Gilts Class 3E Champion – Alexis Scholbrock

Market Hogs – Gilt Champion – Lane Converse

Reserve Market Hogs – Gilt Champion – Alexis Scholbrock

Grand Champion Individual Market Hog – Olivia Massman

Reserve Grand Champion Individual Market Hog – Lane Converse

Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4A Champion – Samuel Chensvold

Reserve Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4A Champion – Lane Converse

Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4B Champion – Cooper Ingels

Reserve Pen of Two Market Hogs Class 4B Champion – Davis Van Sickle

Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Hog Champion – Samuel Chensvold

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Hog Champion – Cooper Ingels

Grand Champion Commercial Gilt – Alexis Scholbrock

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt – Lily Holthaus

Senior Showmanship – Olivia Massman

Reserve Senior Showmanship – Austin Miller

Intermediate Showmanship – Ben Gibson

Reserve Intermediate Showmanship – Lane Converse

Junior Showmanship – Lily Holthaus

Reserve Junior Showmanship – Samuel Chensvold

