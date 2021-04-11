Center Point-Urbana senior Keaton Markt may have just started his final year of high school track, but he’s already planning to continue his career next year with Cornell College after signing with the program on Thursday.
“Cornell really drew me and I like how it's a small college environment,” Markt said. “I’m excited to start after high school while being close to home.”
Markt has run in 400m events for CPU track this season and plans to continue running in mid distance events when he arrives at Cornell. However, Markt has also been encouraged to try a new event such as pole vaulting, which the college does not currently have an athlete for. He has expressed interest in trying the field event and filling a need for the program.
“Cornell has a really nice training facility,” Markt said. “I’ve been there several times for wrestling camps. The coach is really friendly and inviting. I’ve met a few of the people on the track team and they were also encouraging.”
Markt wanted to consider college sports such as track and wrestling and got a hold of the track coach at the beginning of his current senior year. CPU boys track coach Jeff Engen supported the decision and encouraged him to open to improvement and trying new things.
“I hope he takes this opportunity to keep working towards getting better,” Engen said. “He’s interested in trying new things at Cornell, like pole vaulting. It’s exciting to see an athlete try new things and get out of their comfort zone. We’re looking forward to seeing what Keaton does.”
Before he steps a foot onto the Mt. Vernon campus, Markt has a goal of pushing himself this season in events such as the open 400, the distance medley and trying the sprint medley. He is undecided on his major.
Keaton is the son of Samantha and Thomas Markt of Center Point. Outside of track, Markt has also been involved in wrestling at CPU.