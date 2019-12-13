Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Martha Washington Candy

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups sweetened shredded coconut

2 cups chopped pecans, toasted

6 cups (36 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

¼ cup shortening

Directions

In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla until blended. Stir in coconut and pecans. Divide dough in half; refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.

Working with half the dough at a time, shape mixture into 1-in. balls; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate 30 minutes longer.

In top of a double boiler or a metal bowl over barely simmering water, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Dip balls in melted chocolate; allow excess to drip off. Return to waxed paper. Refrigerate until set.

To Make Ahead: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Freeze option: Freeze candy, layered between pieces of waxed paper, in freezer containers. To use, thaw in refrigerator 2 hours before serving.

Tips

To toast pecans, spread them in a baking pan and bake at 350° until golden brown, stirring often. Generally, nuts will be toasted in 6-10 minutes. Timing will depend on how finely the nuts are chopped and the thickness of your baking pan.

