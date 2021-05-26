When Cara Martin saw Benton County Veterans Affairs Director Toni Parizek was resigning in the paper, she found herself immediately calling Parizek about the open position.
“I have a passion to serve veterans,” Martin said. “I’m a veteran, my husband is a veteran, my parents were service members. It’s in my blood. As soon as I saw the position was open and hiring, I called immediately and said I wanted to apply. I brought my resume in next week.”
Martin’s resume spoke for itself. She worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2013 to 2018 under their Health Administration department, managing and ordering medical supplies. After graduating from Vinton-Shellsburg in 2004, she served in the U.S. Army and spent eight years in the National Guard between active and reserve duty. She had moved back to hometown in 2018 when her husband retired from the service.
“It was tough to leave the VA in 2018, so I see this as getting back to giving back to veterans,” Martin said. “I know it takes a lot of people in the background working to help our veterans and Toni has done a wonderful job here over the last seven years. Now it’s time for me to figure out how to make this my baby.”
Parizek’s “wealth of knowledge” has been available to Martin over the last week as the former director helped make the transition smooth and worked alongside Martin. In her new role, Martin will be assisting veterans with their service connected disability claims, handling pension claims, helping with grave site marking and other duties.
“The thing I want to bring most to this position is more visibility,” Martin said. “I want to get the word out about our services that we offer. I feel we can achieve that with a social media presence. I’m learning on the go and appreciate the patience, understanding people have shown already. We’ll get there together.”
Parizek announced her resignation to the Board of Supervisors in March, wishing to spend more time with her family. In her final editorial published this month, Parizek stated Martin is “smart, spirited, and will put her all into making sure our Veterans have the assistance they need.”
“I have the utmost faith in Cara and feel she’s going to be absolutely wonderful,” Parizek said. “I would like to thank my veterans for the past seven years for trusting me with all of their issues, their confidential deepest thoughts and feelings. I’m going to miss them a lot.”
Martin and her husband Jon live in Vinton with daughters Eryca (13) and Taryn (12). The family enjoys camping and lawn care. Martin herself thoroughly enjoys crafting including wood projects, shirts with her vinyl printer and heat press.