Dec. 13, 1960 — Dec. 26, 2019
MANCHESTER — Mary Ann “Wulf” Rave, 59, of Manchester passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at her home, of ALS. She was born on Dec. 13, 1960, in Manchester, the daughter of Lawrence and Berniece (Hilby) Wulfkekuhle. Mary graduated from West Delaware High School in 1979. On Sept. 27, 1980, she married Jerry Rave.
Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec 29, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester and at the church on Monday from 9-10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester.
Survivors: husband, Jerry Rave of Manchester; three sons, Jeffrey, Erik (Whitney) Rave, and Kyle “Chip” Rave all of Manchester; two grandchildren; a sister, Cathy (Ken) Seelinger; a brother, Jon Wulfekuhle; her mother-in-law, sisters-and-brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to: The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
