Nov. 26, 1946 — Sept. 26, 2019
EDGEWOOD — Mary B. Smock, 72, of Edgewood, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home, with family at her side.
Mary was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Manchester, to Charles and Kathryn (Koile) Chapman.
She married Richard “Rick” Allen Smock Oct. 30, 1965 at Edgewood.
Survivors: 2 sons Darren and Daniel, 5 grandchildren, 7 sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen presiding. Inurnment will be in St. Mark Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, with a 7 p.m. scripture service. Visitation continues an hour before Mass at the church Tuesday.
