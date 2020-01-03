Mash it up or de-construct new dishes in the new year

A new year and decade! Now that the visions of sugar plums are out of our heads, it’s time to look at the food forecast for 2020.
This year it looks like the focus will be on healthy and delicious. While that may seem like an oxymoron, it is possible to make things that are good for you and also taste great.
I don’t know how many of you save leftovers, but I do, since I have yet to learn exactly how to cook for just one! Also, I like to revisit favorite dishes, so reheating is never a problem.
I was slightly aghast at Thanksgiving dinner at my niece’s when she was trying to send every bit of leftovers home with family members. I asked why she wasn’t saving any for her family and she said, “We don’t eat leftovers.”
Maybe folks are concerned about food contamination, etc., but, if handled properly and stored in the refrigerator, most already cooked food should be good for a couple more days. So, OK, more for the rest of us! Besides, cold turkey sandwiches are always highly anticipated in my house.
We’ll start the new year of recipes off with a mash-up of a hot dish and lasagna that makes a terrific new casserole to try on friends and family. Then we’ll de-construct egg rolls for a delicious variation on take-out food and more!
Sloppy Joe Veggie Casserole
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Bake: 30 min. YIELD: 8 servings.
Ingredients:
2-1/2 cups uncooked penne pasta
1 pound your choice of ground beef, pork or turkey
1 small onion, chopped
1 package (16 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
1-1/2 cups water
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 envelope sloppy joe mix
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
2 cups 2% cottage cheese
1-1/2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided
Directions:
1. Cook pasta according to package directions.
2. Meanwhile, cook ground meat and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the vegetables, water, tomato sauce, tomato paste, sloppy joe mix, parsley and oregano. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 7-9 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Drain pasta; stir into meat mixture.
3. Spoon half of the mixture into a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Top with cottage cheese, 3/4 cup Colby-Monterey Jack cheese and the remaining pasta mixture.
4. Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining Colby-Monterey Jack cheese. Bake 5-10 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is melted.