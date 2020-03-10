Sports Editor
Center Point-Urbana’s runner-up in kills this past season will have a new home for the upcoming volleyball campaign.
Senior Abigail Maue made her college decision official on Friday as she signed to play with the Des Moines Area Community College Bears. Surrounded by her family, coaches and friends, the soft-spoken Maue said she was excited for the new adventures to come after her club and high school volleyball careers ended. She said the biggest draw in her decision of DMACC over other suitors was the academic programs the school offered.
“I want to do genetics, and that’s really, really hard to find,” Maue said. “I was going to go to [Iowa State University] and not even consider playing volleyball until I realized that DMACC had a program where I could take ISU classes and DMACC classes at the same time, which would allow me to get that major while still playing volleyball.
“I had one visit at Kirkwood, but I ended up deciding they were too close to home. I wanted to branch off a little bit more.”
While Maue still has the spring golf season to look forward to before her time at CPU is up, she said she isn’t “super competitive” on the links, so her time will be focused on this coming August for the DMACC volleyball opening.
CPU head volleyball coach Michelle Halac said DMACC was getting much more than a premium middle hitter in Maue.
“As a person, Abbi is very positive,” Halac said. “She brings a lot of energy to everything she does... Even as a volleyball player, her skill set and her ability to keep improving and keep working is great as well.
“They’re getting a great blocker. That was one of the key things she brought to us this year. As a hitter, they’re getting someone who can be smart at the same time.”
Halac said the standout memory she had of Maue over the past season was their hard-fought win against then-No. 3 Beckman Catholic in the WaMaC seeding tournament.
“How they dominated the net with their blocking... and got a lot of great kills in that game. The excitement and the positivity she brings,” Halac said. “Just her turning around screaming sometimes, and that face, and that stomp of her foot, I think of that.”