You know what? Sometimes I’m just not very smart. Try not to be too shocked! You see, as a pastor, I’ve been spending a lot of time lately worrying about Easter. This is a weird year and I’ve been trying to think about different ways that I could inject some “excitement” into Easter Sunday…since we can’t be at the church to do all of the things that we had planned – you know, the egg hunt, donuts, picture booth and activities for the kids. I’ve been acting and thinking like Easter would somehow be ruined unless we came up with some innovative way to celebrate. And frankly – I’m embarrassed to admit that! Because the reality is – Easter doesn’t need my help! Easter is…and always will be – superb in an and of itself. I mean – think about it! The great news of Easter is that we can celebrate the reality of Jesus as our risen Savior – who through his perfect life, sacrificial death, and ultimate resurrection – defeated sin and death once and for all and made a way for men and women to be adopted as children of God. It’s a big deal! And it doesn’t need my help to make it exciting.
In fact, maybe…just maybe…weird is good. Maybe weird is what we need. You see, for many of us, it gets far too easy to focus on all the pomp and circumstance around Easter rather than on the actual resurrection of Jesus Christ and what that means for us personally. And don’t get me wrong – there is nothing wrong with all the family gatherings, getting dressed up in new clothes, looking for eggs and getting family pictures taken. Jellybeans are tasty, who doesn’t love a chocolate bunny…and don’t even get me started on Cadbury Eggs – delicious! But those things aren’t what Easter is really about…and for me, they’ve become too normal. So personally, this weird Easter is just what I needed. And don’t get me wrong – I’m not trying to judge your heart – just thinking about myself and wondering if that might resonate for you as well.
So, if you find yourself in the same boat as me – let me encourage you to lean into the weird. Embrace it. Focus less on what will be different and dig into what we’re really celebrating. Let’s engage the Easter story with fresh eyes and an open heart. It really is the good news that changes everything! In Jesus, through his death and resurrection – we can experience freedom from sin and rightness with God. All we need to do is believe and surrender. It’s weird…but it’s good.