Meal ideas with eggplant and zucchini

I don’t remember there being farmers’ markets when I grew up, but there were roadside stands that popped up when garden produce became plentiful. My Grandpa Ash could have had a successful roadside stand with his potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, onions and raspberries. But then we would have missed out on potatoes through the winter, wonderful Sunday tomato-laden salads, buttered green beans and Grandma’s raspberry jam or tarts.
It was a basic garden that also included fresh lettuce that we enjoyed with sugar sprinkled on it and then rolled the leaves up to eat. There were radishes, sweet peas and carrots, too. I learned to like vegetables by eating them raw from the garden.
Today’s farmers’ markets have many more vegetable varieties than I remember growing up. I never knew what eggplant or zucchini was, and squash tasted terrible as a kid!
Now I have found that eggplant and zucchini were definitely underrated. They make terrific side dishes and can be created for delicious meatless meals, as well. If you have snubbed these vegetables in the past, here are some recipes to help you become reintroduced.
Garden Chicken Stir-Fry
Cook time: 10 Min Prep time: 15 Min Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 small eggplant, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 medium zucchini, cut into bite-sized pieces (or sub with yellow squash)
½ small onion, sliced then halved
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 Tbsp teriyaki sauce
8 oz spaghetti noodles broken in half or Ramen noodles will work, too
Directions:
1. Cook noodles according to package directions.
2. While noodles are cooking, prepare all the vegetables and set aside in a bowl.
3. Chop chicken breasts.
4. In a wok or large frying pan, add the oil and heat until hot. Add all the vegetables at once, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Return to the bowl.
5. Add a little more oil and wait for it to heat up. Put in the chicken, stirring occasionally, until just done, about 4 minutes.
6. Return the vegetables to incorporate with the chicken and heat through. Then add the teriyaki sauce. You can add more or less teriyaki sauce depending on your taste.
7. Spoon over noodles and enjoy. Steamed rice could also be substituted for the noodles.