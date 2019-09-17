Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Community Health will conduct flu shot clinics at meal sites in Fayette County in September and October. The flu shots last for an entire year. No flu mist will be offered at these clinics.
Medical professionals recommend an annual flu shot for anyone age 6 months and older.
The cost of the flu shot is covered by Medicare Part B or $30 for a regular dose, $60 for a high dose. The high dosage is recommended for individuals 65 years of age or older.
Flu shot clinics are scheduled at area meal sites as follows:
Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 25 W. Charles St., 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23
Hawkeye Community Hall, 102 E. Main St., 10:30 a.m. - noon, Friday, Sept. 27
Waucoma Community Center, First Avenue SW, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30
West Union Meal Site (Senior Center), 12:15-1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30
Elgin Veterans Memorial, 310 Mills Ave., 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3
St. Lucas Community Center, 11 a.m. - noon, Wednesday, Oct. 16
Persons with questions regarding the flu shots, may contact GPLCH at 1-800-335-0711.