Des Moines, IA –Dr. Brian Meeker was elected vice-president of the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association.
Brian Meeker, D.O. of Vinton, Iowa attended and graduated from Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in 1984. He completed his residency at St. Luke’s Medical Center and internship at Davenport Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Dr. Meeker practices at Vinton Family Medical Clinic. He has been a dedicated Family Medicine provider in the Virginia Gay Hospitals and Clinics since 1992.
The Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association, founded in 1898 and headquartered in Des Moines, proudly represents osteopathic physicians in Iowa. There are approximately 1,000 osteopathic physicians practicing in Iowa. There are approximately 145,000 D.O.s in the United States practicing in all areas of medicine from neurology to sports medicine to dermatology to emergency medicine. As complete physicians, D.O.s are able to prescribe medication and perform surgery. In addition, D.O.s have added training in Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT), a hands-on treatment tool that they can use to diagnose and treat injuries or illnesses. OMT can be used in conjunction with and sometimes in place of medication or surgery to restore mobility and function.