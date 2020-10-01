Congratulations to the top five girls and top five boys selected for the 2020 Vinton-Shellsburg Homecoming Court. The following are bios based on answers submitted by the candidates, listed in alphabetical order (last name) by queen and king candidates.
Madi Atkinson is the daughter of Kevin and Dawn Atkinson. While attending VSHS, Madi has been involved in student senate, National Honor Society, soccer, debate, bowling, speech, theatre, basketball and the Backpack Program. Her favorite Homecoming memory from high school is seeing all the amazing outfits for all the dress up days. She plans to attend Loras College to study Psychology and play soccer.
Clarissa Carolan is the daughter of Amanda and Lonnie Carolan. While attending VSHS, Clarissa has been involved in swimming, student senate, band, jazz band, track and National Honor Society. Her favorite Homecoming memory from high school is playing Powderpuff football and seeing everyone’s outfits for dress up days. She plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Biology and go on to attend a Physician Assistant school.
Aza Swayzer is the daughter of Lisa Stein. While attending VSHS, Aza has been involved in basketball, soccer, National Honor Society, FFA and student senate. Her favorite Homecoming memory from high school is the powderpuff football games. She plans to pursue a degree in Physical Education after high school.
Chloe Tharp is the daughter of Scott and Angie Tharp. While attending VSHS, Chloe has been involved in volleyball, bowling, soccer and National Honor Society. Her favorite Homecoming memory from high school is dressing up for the different days of Homecoming Week. She plans to study either Culinary Arts or Interior Design after high school.
Emma Wiley is the daughter of Todd and Denise Wiley. While attending VSHS, Emma has been involved in FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, track, softball and basketball. Her favorite Homecoming memories from high school are doing all the dress up days and watching her brothers play football. She plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College to study Business.
Ayden Bearbower is the son of Adam and Val Bearbower. While attending VSHS, Ayden has been involved in bowling, golf and wrestling. His favorite Homecoming memory from high school is dress up days. His plans after high school are undecided.
David Lapan-Islas is the son of Tony Islas. While attending VSHS, Tony has been involved in football, basketball, track, soccer, FFA and the Backpack Program. His favorite Homecoming memory from high school is the powderpuff volleyball game. He is undecided about his plans after high school.
Kyle Medvedjevs is the son of Sheila and Mike Medvedjevs. While attending VSHS, Kyle has been involved in football and baseball. His favorite Homecoming memory from high school is playing in the Homecoming football game. He plans to attend Kirkwood Community College after high school and then transfer to another school.
Bryce Radeke is the son of Lance and Marcia Radeke. While attending VSHS, Bryce has been involved in wrestling, baseball and FFA. His favorite Homecoming memory from high school is all the football games. He plans to attend an undecided four-year college.
Ethan Rollinger is the son of Jeff and Susan Rollinger. While attending VSHS, Ethan has been involved in football, basketball, soccer, trapshooting, baseball, FFA, student senate, National Honor Society and the Backpack Program. His favorite Homecoming memory from high school is the powderpuff volleyball game. He is undecided about his plans after high school.