Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard
The roots for this community project can be traced back to 1974, when a group of area ministers and lay people known as the Oelwein Area Council of Churches met and discussed hunger issues in the community. From that conversation the idea to form a local food pantry became a reality.
The purpose as listed in documents from that period was to help all families in need in the Oelwein Community and West Central school districts with emergency food situations. It was never meant to be run as a food bank to serve people on a weekly or monthly basis, and to serve everyone regardless of race, color, creed, or physical or mental challenge.
Located in Grace United Methodist Church, each church took certain months of the year where they were responsible for the operations of the Cupboard. At that time, the Cupboard also maintained a supply of used clothing. In 1984, two Grace Methodist staff members took over the operations of the Cupboard and it began to run on a more regular schedule.
The Cupboard also had a food crisis that year and a community-wide appeal stated that the Cupboard only had enough food supply and monetary donations to remain open for another two weeks. Obviously, community members responded in a big way! In 1992, the Cupboard moved to its present location at the First Baptist Church and many youths from the various churches helped with that move.
Throughout the years many changes have occurred and the main objective for the Board continues to be “in what way can we better serve our clients?” The Kitchen Cupboard is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and every Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The phone number for the Cupboard is 319-283-3595. There are seven local agencies that provide referrals to the Kitchen Cupboard.
The Kitchen Cupboard is 46 years old now and partnered with many local organizations, churches, businesses, schools, and other various groups, it is better run and stronger than ever. The Manager of the Cupboard is Nancy Meyer, and she is supported in her work by the board and the most fantastic, dedicated, and generous crew of volunteers anyone could ever hope to have.
Serving clients during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but the Cupboard crew rose to the challenge and has remained open and serving clients throughout the pandemic, which is something we strongly believe is needed at this time and we are very committed to keeping it open to help people.
We want to acknowledge those volunteers that have been there to help when needed during this pandemic - Mary Kalb, Rosetta Anderson, Anita Mars, Carol Hamilton, Elaine Schultz, Janet Wissler, Mona Arthur, Marge Langel, Judy Malget, Maxine Losen, Angie Siegel and our stockers that help on Tuesdays and Fridays - Al Baldwin, Lee Vargason, and Jim Mueller. To the other volunteers and stockers that are staying home safe during this pandemic, we sure appreciate your help. Looking forward when this is all over that we see you back at the Kitchen Cupboard.
Members of the Oelwein Area Council of Churches are Christ United Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Maynard, Grace United Methodist Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Executive Board members are Elaine Schultz, president, Janet Wissler, vice president, Mona Arthur, treasurer, and Carol Hamilton, secretary.