Melted Snowman Cookies

Ingredients
1 package (16 oz) Pillsbury™ Ready To Bake!™ refrigerated sugar cookies
12 miniature creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
24 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cup candies, unwrapped
1 container (1 lb) vanilla creamy ready-to-spread frosting
12 large marshmallows
48 miniature chocolate chips (for eyes)
2 orange gumdrop candies, cut into small carrot-shaped triangles (for noses)
1 pouch black cookie icing
24 (7 1/2-inch) pieces red string licorice, clipped on ends for fringes of each scarf
Steps:
Heat oven to 350°F. On ungreased cookie sheet, place dough rounds 2 inches apart. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack to cool completely.
Meanwhile, to make hats, remove creme from sandwich cookies, and attach miniature peanut butter cup to one half of sandwich cookie, using small amount of vanilla frosting. Continue for remaining hats.
Cut marshmallows in half, and place one half on top of each cookie, cut side down. In small microwavable bowl, microwave remaining frosting uncovered on Medium (50%) 20 to 40 seconds, stirring halfway through, until slightly warm. Spoon frosting on top of marshmallow and cookie to look like melting snow; attach hat to top of each cookie. Attach miniature chocolate chips and orange gumdrop candy for eyes and nose. Allow to set 20 minutes.
Use black cookie icing to pipe arms on each snowman cookie. Wrap one piece of licorice around neck for scarf. Allow to set completely before serving, about 30 minutes.