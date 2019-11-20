WEST UNION — A January trial has been set for a pair of Fayette County men accused of unauthorized harvesting of trees and logs at 250th Street and U Avenue outside of Hawkeye.
The loss and damages total more than $5,000, says the property’s owner.
Ronald Gene Quail Jr., 52, of Sumner, and Kody Lee Copp, 27, of Hawkeye have pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and trespass, a serious misdemeanor. Their trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., respectively, Jan. 23, in Fayette County District Court.
Property owner Trey Bodensteiner on Nov. 18 submitted a victim restitution claim listing the wood taken and the estimated value: a cherry log ($150), a hickory log ($150), a red elm log ($280), four walnut trees ($2,000), three red elm trees ($150), two cherry trees ($100), five hickory trees ($2,000). He also includes $2,000 for 20 hours of cleanup by Guyer Tree Service.
According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, Copp and Quail entered the private property without permission. On Sept. 8, they cut down and removed trees. And then on Sept. 13, they intended to removing trees but were “caught in the act.”
Dave Brockway has come to the defense of both men by filing an affidavit dated Oct. 23 saying they didn’t know they could no longer cut wood on the property.
“I had given permission to Ronald Quail and Kody Copp to enter my wooded property, at 250th Street/U Avenue outside of Hawkeye, at any time to cut firewood and enter for that purpose,” he said. “This permission was ongoing as we were family friends. I, however, never advised Ron Quail and Kody Copp of the fact that I had sold this wooded property so he never knew about the fact that he could no long(er) enter the property to cut firewood.”
Both men posted a $1,000 cash surety to be released from custody.
A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine between $750 and $7,500.