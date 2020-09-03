The Benton County Social Services office and Rural Access Point are collaborating with providers that serve Benton County in order to connect those impacted by the storm on August 10, with resources and referrals.
The following mental health resources are available:
Your Life Iowa Help Line: 855-581-8111 or TEXT 855-895-8398
Foundation 2 Crisis Line: 319-362-2174
MHDS of the East Central Region/Benton County Social Services: 319-472-4743, x2
Rural Access Point: 319-436-0400
Abbe Warm Line: 844-775-WARM (9276)
COVID Recovery Iowa
(Providing support for those affected by Covid as well as the storm of August 10)