VINTON — On any given Friday night, in the middle of a blustery winter evening if you’ve ever visited the Vinton Skate and Activity Center, odds are you’ve run into a jovial middle age man with a grin on his face from ear to ear. He’s laughing, joking, helping kids try on skates, serving food and taking care of every customer as if they were his kids. Because they are HIS kids. That man is Allan Merchant and Friday, March 13, 2020, Allan will celebrate his 20th anniversary with the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department. The thing that has endeared Allan to so many families for 2 decades is the dedication and passion he shows to treating every person he meets with a kind heart and a warm smile. Not to mention his trade mark high pitch laugh!!!
The situation I described above could also creep its way into the sun dripped days of summer where Allan has helped teach thousands of kids how to swim, and taught hundreds of teenagers how to teach those children. Or you’ll find him underneath a mower trying to fix whatever the needs of the day are. Or clearing trail so a family can enjoy nature right out their backdoor, or a child can learn to ride a bike while surrounded by the sounds of birds chirping and bees buzzing.
In 2006, Allan was named the T. Ray Frame Award winner by the Iowa Parks and Recreation Association, as the state’s best part time employee. But for those of us who know Allan there is nothing about him that is part-time!!!
For the past five years, I have had the honor of working along side Allan, and I think I speak for everyone in our department that without question any day that we wake up knowing we will be working with him, our day starts with just a little bit more pep. I’ve never seen Allan in a bad mood, and I’ve never seen a scenario where he isn’t ready to tackle a problem head on with the most positive can-do attitude.
Beside spending an obscene amount of time with VPRD, Allan also spends time working at the Palace Theatre, running Merchant Grilling with his parents, helping at his local church and let’s not mention his real day job as a farmer. He is a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a surrogate “Papa” to any number of kids in the VPRD Tot Lot program.
Allan Merchant is truly a treasure and we are all very lucky to call him our friend, neighbor and Co-Worker. He is at his core the very best of Vinton and I am so happy to wish him Happy Anniversary from all of us at VPRD.