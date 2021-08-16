CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Aug. 13, 2021) – Starting today, Mercy Cedar Rapids is adjusting its safety measures and visitor guidelines as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising around the country and locally because of the spread of the new and highly contagious Delta variant.
The safety of our patients, staff and visitors remains Mercy’s top priority.
Please note the following changes, which take effect immediately:
All inpatient admissions will be tested for COVID-19.
Patient visitation hours will be limited to 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and most areas will return to a maximum of one visitor at a time. (Please see attached visitor guidelines for additional details.) Visitors must be in good health.
Masks will now be required for all visitors during the entirety of their visit, including inside patient rooms.
Mercy continues to encourage individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the single most important tool to protect against COVID-19. Vaccination is readily available, effective and remarkably safe. For more information on receiving the vaccine, visit www.mercycare.org/covidvaccine.