OELWEIN – MercyOne is excited to announce an expansion project breaking ground recently to accommodate a growing number of specialists. The new space will be located on the first floor of the Oelwein Medical Center campus to accommodate heart care, urology care, general surgery, kidney care, behavioral health care, occupational health, and midwives.
“We’re welcoming new specialists to our circle of care in Oelwein,” said Terri Derflinger, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. “We are excited to meet the needs of our patients and their families by increasing the clinic space and adding services.”
The 2,000-square-foot addition will be on the north side of the campus, adding on to MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine. When finished, the new space will house seven additional exam rooms, a procedure room, two offices, a nurse’s station, and a restroom.
“We are looking forward to more procedural and exam rooms, consultative space, and an expanded therapy area,” said Jill Groth, director of Oelwein clinic operations. “This will provide local and easy access for our community.”
The $870,000 expansion is already underway and anticipated to be complete by next summer. Nearly half of the project cost is supported by generous community donations to the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Foundation and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.
“We’re proud of our many recent upgrades, with our new emergency department in 2016 and then adding space for urgent care and occupational health,” said Derflinger. “We are always working to provide services to meet the needs of our patients and improve our local community!”
MercyOne specialists in Oelwein include cardiologist Arpit Sothwal, MD; urologist Anand Inamdar, MD; surgeon Scott Stoeger, MD, PhD; nephrologist Cristina Pasarin, MD; behavioral health care counselor Chidi Ojinakka, LISW; and a rotating group of certified nurse midwives.