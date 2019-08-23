OELWEIN – Patients in Oelwein and surrounding communities can take advantage of MRI service available every Saturday at Oelwein Medical Center.
“We have had very positive comments about providing MRI exams on Saturdays,” said Alli Ingels, Imaging Supervisor at Oelwein Medical Center. “By offering appointments on Saturday, patients do not have to take time off work, and students do not have to take time away from school. It’s very convenient for everyone.”
The GE Signa Voyager MRI offers increased patient comfort, with noise-reducing technology and applications to remove the need to hold your breath and lie still during the MRI exam. Patients can select sound and lighting to fit their mood for a personalized experience. The Voyager’s digital imaging helps deliver consistently sharper images than conventional MRI systems.
The new Saturday schedule is the most recent example of MercyOne working to improve and personalize the patient experience by making care available at a time it is most convenient for the individuals they serve. In addition to Saturday, MRI services are provided at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center every Tuesday. Please contact your primary care provider to schedule an MRI exam.