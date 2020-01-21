May 21, 1925 — Jan. 20, 2020
EDGEWOOD — Merle Woerdehoff, 94, of Edgewood, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. He was born May 21, 1925, on the family farm in Petersburg to Bernard “Ben” and Henrietta (Klosterman) Woerdehoff. Military: U.S. Army WWII combat veteran, New Guinea, Admiralty Islands, Philippines. Marriage: June 26, 1946 to Norma Schultz at Edgewood (d. 2012). Survivors include daughter Jacqueline, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 6 great, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.