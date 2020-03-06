Mexican Cabbage Roll Soup

Total Time: 30 min. Makes: 6 servings (2 quarts).
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon (or more) cumin
¼ teaspoon cayenne
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
6 cups chopped cabbage (about 1 small head)
3 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
2 cups water
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
Optional toppings: pico de gallo and sour cream
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan, cook and crumble beef with seasonings over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 7 minutes. Remove from pan.
2. In same pan, heat oil over medium-high heat; sauté onion and cabbage until crisp-tender, 4-6 minutes. Stir in beef, chiles, water and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, to allow flavors to blend, about 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro. If desired, top with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally.