Mexican Cabbage Roll Soup

Total Time: 30 min. Makes: 6 servings (2 quarts).

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon (or more) cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

6 cups chopped cabbage (about 1 small head)

3 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Optional toppings: pico de gallo and sour cream

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, cook and crumble beef with seasonings over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 7 minutes. Remove from pan.

2. In same pan, heat oil over medium-high heat; sauté onion and cabbage until crisp-tender, 4-6 minutes. Stir in beef, chiles, water and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, to allow flavors to blend, about 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro. If desired, top with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally.

