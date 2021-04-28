Mexican Potato Salad

A refreshing twist on potato salad – hold the mayo
Ingredients:
2 lb Yukon Gold or red potatoes
3 Roma tomatoes — diced
¼ sweet onion — diced
¼ c chopped cilantro
1 jalapeno diced (more or less, to taste)
2 tbl lime juice
2 tsp salt
Instructions:
Wash and peel the potatoes. Dice into 1 inch cubes and place in a large stock pot.
Add enough water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch and bring to a boil over medium heat.
Cook the potatoes for 10 to 15 minutes or until fork tender.
Drain and place in the refrigerator to cool completely.
Dice the tomatoes and onion. Add to a small bowl. Stir in the cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and salt. Stir to combine.
Add the tomato mixture to the cooled potatoes and toss to coat.
Taste and add more salt or lime juice if needed.
Serve cold or at room temperature.